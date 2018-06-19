2018 Outlook: Hayden Hurst

Hayden Hurst looked like a man among boys at South Carolina. That's because he was -- the 6-foot-4 and 1/2, 250-pound tight end will be 25 years old when Week 1 kicks off. His advanced age didn't stop the Ravens from taking him in Round 1, opening the door for Hurst to become their pass-catching tight end. Built in the mold of Eric Ebron and Jordan Reed, Hurst is a former baseball prospect who quit to play football. In the past two years he started 26 games and racked up 92 catches, 1,175 yards and four scores (one rushing). He had just one drop and 19 grabs for 20-plus yards, but caught only five passes in the red zone, none for touchdowns. An enigma with great measurables, Baltimore is a fine place for Hurst to learn on the job. Tight ends have been prominent in the Ravens offense, though the leading tight end in receptions has scored four touchdowns or fewer for five straight seasons. Seasonal league Fantasy owners must be patient if they spend a late-round pick on Hurst. It's the dynasty/keeper leaguers who will splurge on Hurst's future with a middle- to late-round choice, and it's the rookie-only drafters who will go after him with a top-20 selection.