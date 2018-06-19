2018 Outlook: Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry has the chance for a big season in 2018, especially now that the Chargers are moving on from veteran Antonio Gates, who is a free agent this offseason. Henry showed flashes of being a standout Fantasy tight end in 2017 when the Chargers decided to actually use him. He inexcusably had six games with three targets or less, and he scored a combined 10 Fantasy points in a standard league in those outings. In the eight games where he had at least five targets -- he missed the final two games of the season with an abdomen injury -- Henry averaged 8.5 Fantasy points in a standard league, with three games scoring at least 10 points. He could be a top five Fantasy tight end this year with Gates gone, and this should be his breakout campaign. He's worth drafting as early as Round 5 in the majority of leagues.