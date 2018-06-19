2018 Outlook: Ian Thomas

2018 fantasy player outlook for Ian Thomas, TE, Panthers

Panthers rookie Ian Thomas has a good chance to land the No. 2 tight end job in training camp this summer. He could take over for Greg Olsen down the line, too. Thomas is a raw prospect with only 28 catches for 404 yards and five touchdowns in 23 games at Indiana. But he's got nice size (6-foot-3 and 259 pounds) and moves like a receiver. No one should expect big numbers from him this year, so cancel his name in seasonal drafts. But he's worth a late-round flier in dynasty/keeper drafts and a second- or third-round choice in rookie-only formats.

