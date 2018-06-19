2018 Outlook: Isaiah Crowell

The Jets haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2015, and haven't had their running backs collectively score more than 10 rushing touchdowns since 2012. So forgive us for not being optimistic about Isaiah Crowell's chances for a fifth-year breakout season. Last year, a Jets running back had 15 or more carries in a game five times, and Bilal Powell accomplished it four of the five. That's one of three running backs Crowell potentially will split work with in 2018, likely putting him on pace to get around 180 carries without a lot of catches. The goal-line gig should be his, but you already know about the Jets' inability to give their backs lots of scores. If you like to wait for running backs on Draft Day, Crowell is someone you'll consider in Round 9 in standard and Round 10 in PPR. He's best as a quality reserve Fantasy rusher, but expect someone to be desperate enough to claim him as a low-end starter on Draft Day.