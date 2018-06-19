2018 Outlook: Isaiah Mckenzie
2018 fantasy player outlook for Isaiah Mckenzie, WR, Broncos
Isaiah McKenzie will compete to be a reserve receiver for the Broncos this season behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, but he has plenty of competition for playing time heading into training camp. Behind Thomas and Sanders, the Broncos also have rookies in Courtland Sutton and Daesean Hamilton, as well as Carlos Henderson and Jordan Taylor. It could be hard for McKenzie to earn a bigger role on offense in his second season than he had as a rookie with the Broncos when he was limited to just 13 targets, four catches and 29 yards over 11 games. McKenzie also struggled on punt returns, so he has plenty to prove in his sophomore campaign. Keep an eye on McKenzie during training camp, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.
