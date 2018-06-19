2018 Outlook: Ito Smith
2018 fantasy player outlook for Ito Smith, RB, Falcons
The Falcons bolstered their running back depth with the addition of Ito Smith from Southern Miss. A three-year starter, Smith rushed for at least 1,100 yards and caught at least 40 passes for a minimum of 450 yards annually since 2015. He's a little small at 5-foot-9 and 201 pounds, but does have nice burst and field vision along with great hands. Typically running backs with nearly 1,000 touches over three seasons carry early career injury concerns, but Smith figures to spend at least one year on the bench behind Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman before competing for a relevant role in 2019. He does have potential to be an impactful rusher as part of a tandem, but not anytime soon. Smith is worth a late pick in dynasty/keeper leagues and a late second-round pick in rookie-only drafts.
