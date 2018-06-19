2018 Outlook: J.D. Mckissic
2018 fantasy player outlook for J.D. Mckissic, RB, Seahawks
J.D. McKissic is back with Seattle this season, and he will compete for a role out of the backfield with Chris Carson, Mike Davis and C.J. Prosise as a backup to rookie Rashaad Penny. A converted receiver, McKissic had some productive moments for the Seahawks last season, and he finished fourth for the team in rushing yards and fifth in receptions and receiving yards. His role is somewhat uncertain with the addition of Penny, but McKissic might be a good third-down back if he can stay ahead of Prosise for that role. Keep an eye on what Seattle does with McKissic in training camp, but he is only worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...