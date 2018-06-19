2018 Outlook: J.D. Mckissic

2018 fantasy player outlook for J.D. Mckissic, RB, Seahawks

J.D. McKissic is back with Seattle this season, and he will compete for a role out of the backfield with Chris Carson, Mike Davis and C.J. Prosise as a backup to rookie Rashaad Penny. A converted receiver, McKissic had some productive moments for the Seahawks last season, and he finished fourth for the team in rushing yards and fifth in receptions and receiving yards. His role is somewhat uncertain with the addition of Penny, but McKissic might be a good third-down back if he can stay ahead of Prosise for that role. Keep an eye on what Seattle does with McKissic in training camp, but he is only worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR.

