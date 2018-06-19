2018 Outlook: J.J. Nelson
2018 fantasy player outlook for J.J. Nelson, WR, Cardinals
J.J. Nelson looked like he was poised for a big season in 2017 after he had 10 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets in the first two games of the year. Unfortunately, those were the only big games of the season for Nelson, who failed to score again in the next 14 games. He gets a fresh start in 2018 with a new coach (Steve Wilks), offensive coordinator (Mike McCoy) and quarterback (Sam Bradford or Josh Rosen), and hopefully they can enhance Nelson's skills. He will likey remain the starter opposite Larry Fitzgerald heading into training camp, but Nelson will face competition from rookie Christian Kirk, Brice Butler and Chad Williams. We hope Nelson can remain the No. 2 receiver, and if he starts off the season playing well, add him off waivers. But Nelson should only be drafted with a late-round pick in deeper leagues.
