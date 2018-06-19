2018 Outlook: Jack Doyle

Jack Doyle isn't very flashy, nor is he consistent, but any tight end catching passes from Andrew Luck is worth a look. In non-PPR leagues, Doyle has notched seven-plus Fantasy points in only nine of 31 games. He's a little bit better in PPR, averaging 9.7 Fantasy points per game in that format and getting 10-plus PPR points in 14 of his past 31. Those numbers could dip a little bit with Eric Ebron joining the Lions this offseason -- he would theoretically take some of those over-the-middle targets away from Doyle. Indianapolis also added a bunch of other receivers to spread the ball around. Truly, Doyle's value is in the red zone, where if he's not catching touchdowns he's a problem for your team. Luck's return will help, but don't expect big things from Doyle. He's decent as a start-of-season tight end, especially in PPR formats. If you take him before Round 10, you're doing something wrong.