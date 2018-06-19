2018 Outlook: Jack Doyle
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jack Doyle, TE, Colts
Jack Doyle isn't very flashy, nor is he consistent, but any tight end catching passes from Andrew Luck is worth a look. In non-PPR leagues, Doyle has notched seven-plus Fantasy points in only nine of 31 games. He's a little bit better in PPR, averaging 9.7 Fantasy points per game in that format and getting 10-plus PPR points in 14 of his past 31. Those numbers could dip a little bit with Eric Ebron joining the Lions this offseason -- he would theoretically take some of those over-the-middle targets away from Doyle. Indianapolis also added a bunch of other receivers to spread the ball around. Truly, Doyle's value is in the red zone, where if he's not catching touchdowns he's a problem for your team. Luck's return will help, but don't expect big things from Doyle. He's decent as a start-of-season tight end, especially in PPR formats. If you take him before Round 10, you're doing something wrong.
