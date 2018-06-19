2018 Outlook: Jacob Hollister

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jacob Hollister, TE, Patriots

Jacob Hollister will compete to be a reserve tight end for the Patriots this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. At best, Hollister will be No. 3 on the depth chart behind Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen, and he would not have a prominent role without an injury. Ignore Hollister in all formats on Draft Day.

