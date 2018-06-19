2018 Outlook: Jacoby Brissett
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jacoby Brissett, QB, Colts
Jacoby Brissett didn't do a horrible job as the Colts' 15-game starter last season, but he didn't help Fantasy owners much. He's expected to be the backup for Andrew Luck in Indianapolis this season, so only if Luck's recovery from serious shoulder issues is slow should we see Brissett on the field. No one should plan on drafting him at this point.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...