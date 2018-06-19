2018 Outlook: Jacoby Brissett

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jacoby Brissett, QB, Colts

Jacoby Brissett didn't do a horrible job as the Colts' 15-game starter last season, but he didn't help Fantasy owners much. He's expected to be the backup for Andrew Luck in Indianapolis this season, so only if Luck's recovery from serious shoulder issues is slow should we see Brissett on the field. No one should plan on drafting him at this point.

