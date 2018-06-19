2018 Outlook: Jaguars DST

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jaguars DST

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be one of the first two DST units taken in every single draft this summer. And why shouldn't they be? In 2017 they finished in the top three in points allowed per game (16.8), total yards allowed per game (286.1), sacks (55), interceptions (21) and DST touchdowns (eight). That's a heck of a feat! Doing it all again isn't a cake walk, but they have an incredible secondary and very dangerous pass rush to make it happen. They have some tough matchups including at the Giants in Week 1 and versus the Patriots in Week 2, but they're still considered too good of a squad to pass up. We'd aim for them with one of the last four or five picks you'll have in your draft.

