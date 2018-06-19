2018 Outlook: Jake Butt

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jake Butt, TE, Broncos

Jake Butt is hoping to make an impact this year after sitting out his rookie campaign with right ACL tear. He's expected to be healthy, and Butt should compete with Jeff Heurman, Austin Traylor and Troy Fugamalli. Butt has the most upside of the group, and he should be considered a sleeper tight end with a late-round pick in deeper leagues. He's definitely someone to remember during the season as a potential waiver wire add in all leagues if he starts the season playing well.

