2018 Outlook: Jake Elliott

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jake Elliott, K, Eagles

Jake Elliott was a Fantasy star in 2017, and he will look to build on that performance this year. Elliott became Philadelphia's kicker in Week 2 after Caleb Sturgis (quad) got hurt, and he scored double digits in Fantasy points in seven of 15 games and at least eight points in three other outings. He finished tied for the No. 13 Fantasy kicker in standard leagues, but he has top-five upside given the potential of Philadelphia's offense. Elliott should be drafted as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker in all leagues, and he's worth selecting with a last-round pick

