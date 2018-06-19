2018 Outlook: Jakeem Grant

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jakeem Grant, WR, Dolphins

Jakeem Grant has the chance to be the No. 5 receiver for the Dolphins this season, and he will also play a key role on special teams in the return game. On offense, Grant will likely be behind Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola on the depth chart. That doesn't leave a lot of targets for Grant, but hopefully he can carve out a role for himself in the passing game. On special teams, Grant should be the primary return man for the Dolphins, and he had 21 kickoffs for 479 yards and 25 punt returns for 190 yards in 2017. He is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in leagues where you get points for return yardage.

