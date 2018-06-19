2018 Outlook: Jaleel Scott

New Mexico State's Jaleel Scott is a dark horse to be an impact player for the Ravens, but first he'll have to earn his role in training camp. Built huge at nearly 6-foot-5 and 218 pounds, Scott has uncoverable size and a giant catch radius to go along with good speed and pretty good route-running mechanics. He still has much to learn about playing with toughness and using every bit of his 81 and 1/4-inch wingspan to go up for passes, but if the Ravens can harness his raw skills, he could be dominant. If you're in long-term Fantasy leagues, consider Scott with a late-round flier in every draft format. If you're looking for a deep, deep sleeper for 2018, see how Scott fares in training camp -- if there's palpable buzz, he could be a final-round lottery ticket.