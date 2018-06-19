2018 Outlook: Jalen Richard

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jalen Richard, RB, Raiders

Jalen Richard will compete with DeAndre Washington and Doug Martin this season to be the No. 2 running back in Oakland behind Marshawn Lynch. In 2017, Richard shared playing time with Washington as the No. 2 running back for the Raiders, but Richard only had one game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league, which was Week 2. Richard did prove to be a better running back than Washington, but Martin's presence makes it difficult to trust any of the backup running backs in Oakland behind Lynch. Keep an eye on Richard's role in new coach Jon Gruden's offense, and Richard could be worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues if he opens the season as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart.

