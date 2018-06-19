2018 Outlook: Jamaal Charles

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jamaal Charles, RB, FA

Jamaal Charles is looking for a new team this offseason, and it's doubtful he will find work in a significant role after struggling with the Broncos in 2017. Charles, 31, looked washed up after dealing with knee issues the past few years. He only had one game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league and ended up being a healthy scratch toward the end of the season. Keep an eye on if he signs with a new team, but Charles should not be drafted in the majority of leagues this year.

