2018 Outlook: Jamaal Williams

The Packers' best candidate to lead their rush attack is Jamaal Williams. Not only did he lead the Pack in rush yards but he finished second on the team in total yards and tied for second in total touchdowns despite seeing relevant work in just nine games. In fact, if you take his pace over his final eight weeks and extrapolate it over 16 games, Williams would have been good for nearly 1,500 total yards and 10 touchdowns! Sound unrealistic? It is... sort of. It appears likely that the Packers will use multiple backs as part of a committee, meaning Williams won't get a ton of work since he'll split with Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery. But Williams does figure to get the most work of the three including those all-important goal-line carries. With Aaron Rodgers back under center, defenses can't focus on the run anymore either. We like the idea of drafting Williams as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in Round 4 and then tagging Montgomery or Jones with a late-round pick as Fantasy insurance.