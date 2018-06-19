2018 Outlook: Jameis Winston
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers
Can Jameis Winston become a star Fantasy quarterback? We thought he was going to break through last year but despite career-highs in completion rate and passing yards per game, Winston struggled to create touchdowns, while also missing three games plus parts of two others. The end result? Winston finished outside of the top-12 for the third straight season. To be fair, he was a pretty consistent Fantasy producer when he did play. He also had to deal with injuries to his offensive line and a worse-than-expected run game. Both of those areas have been addressed, plus he still has a dazzling array of pass catchers. It sure doesn't hurt that under coach Dirk Koetter's playcalling, Winston has averaged at least 34 passes per game. A lot of Fantasy folks will be scared to draft Winston after 2017, but he still carries lots of potential and will easily be one of the best value picks on Draft Day. Once the likes of Andrew Luck and Ben Roethlisberger get selected, be ready to swipe Winston right around the 100th overall pick.
