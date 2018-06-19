2018 Outlook: James Conner

2018 fantasy player outlook for James Conner, RB, Steelers

It appears James Conner will enter 2018 as the Steelers' primary backup rusher to Le'Veon Bell. Conner got off to a very slow start last preseason but came around to land a 4.5 rushing average before an MCL injury ended his season early. So long as he's OK for the start of training camp and doesn't have any legit competition for the backup role, Conner will draw interest as a late-round pick, particularly from those who spend a first-round choice on Bell.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...