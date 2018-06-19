2018 Outlook: James Conner
2018 fantasy player outlook for James Conner, RB, Steelers
It appears James Conner will enter 2018 as the Steelers' primary backup rusher to Le'Veon Bell. Conner got off to a very slow start last preseason but came around to land a 4.5 rushing average before an MCL injury ended his season early. So long as he's OK for the start of training camp and doesn't have any legit competition for the backup role, Conner will draw interest as a late-round pick, particularly from those who spend a first-round choice on Bell.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...