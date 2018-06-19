2018 Outlook: James Develin

2018 fantasy player outlook for James Develin, RB, Patriots

James Develin will remain the starting fullback for the Patriots in 2018, but he doesn't touch the ball enough to warrant consideration in the majority of Fantasy leagues this year. He hasn't carried the ball since 2014 and has just nine catches for 56 yards in the past two years. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

