2018 Outlook: James Washington

James Washington has a chance to land some decent playing time with the Steelers. The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Washington looks like a running back but plays just fine at receiver, notching at least 50 catches, 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his last three seasons at Oklahoma State. Known for his breakaway speed, Washington could replace Martavis Bryant as Pittsburgh's situational deep threat. He's got a lot of work to do on learning the route tree and his receiving technique, plus he's not an established kick-return specialist, so he might not be a Fantasy breakout for a little while. Expect to see him have a couple of big catches as a rookie but ultimately be more of a DFS sleeper in 2018. That said, he does have an exploitable Week 1 matchup at Cleveland. Washington will get taken late in dynasty/keeper leagues and rookie-only drafts.