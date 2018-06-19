2018 Outlook: James Washington
2018 fantasy player outlook for James Washington, WR, Steelers
James Washington has a chance to land some decent playing time with the Steelers. The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Washington looks like a running back but plays just fine at receiver, notching at least 50 catches, 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his last three seasons at Oklahoma State. Known for his breakaway speed, Washington could replace Martavis Bryant as Pittsburgh's situational deep threat. He's got a lot of work to do on learning the route tree and his receiving technique, plus he's not an established kick-return specialist, so he might not be a Fantasy breakout for a little while. Expect to see him have a couple of big catches as a rookie but ultimately be more of a DFS sleeper in 2018. That said, he does have an exploitable Week 1 matchup at Cleveland. Washington will get taken late in dynasty/keeper leagues and rookie-only drafts.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...