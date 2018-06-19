2018 Outlook: James White
2018 fantasy player outlook for James White, RB, Patriots
Depending on your format, James White was either a solid Fantasy contributor or a total dud in 2017, and you should expect similar this year. In standard leagues, White didn't do much to help your team since he had no games with double digits in Fantasy points and never topped 40 rushing yards in any game. But in PPR, White was much better, and his 56 receptions were No. 10 among running backs. He could see a slight boost in production with Dion Lewis gone as a free agent to Tennessee, but we doubt White makes a dramatic leap in Fantasy value in standard formats. He also has to contend with sharing touches still with rookie Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and likely one of Jeremy Hill and Mike Gillislee. White is only worth a late-round flier in standard leagues, but he's worth a mid-round pick in PPR. He has 116 catches for 980 yards and eight touchdowns on 158 targets the past two seasons, so he's proven that he can catch the ball at a high level, which makes him valuable in those formats.
