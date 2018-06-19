2018 Outlook: Jamison Crowder

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jamison Crowder, WR, Redskins

Jamison Crowder took a step back with his production in 2017, but he could easily rebound this year and still has breakout potential for Fantasy owners. Crowder saw a decline in his catches, yards and touchdowns last year from his standout season in 2016, but he enters this season as the potential No. 1 receiver in Washington. His main competition for targets at receiver will be Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson, as well as the tight ends in Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis, and running back Chris Thompson. But new quarterback Alex Smith should find Crowder to be one of his most reliable options, and hopefully Crowder is healthy all season. He battled a nagging hamstring injury for most of 2017, and that could be a reason for his decline in production. Crowder is worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all leagues as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside. It would not be a surprise if Crowder finished as a top-20 Fantasy receiver in 2018.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...