2018 Outlook: Jamize Olawale

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jamize Olawale, RB, Cowboys

Jamize Olawale was traded to Dallas this offseason, and he's expected to be the starting fullback for the Cowboys this year. Olawale could be more of a playmaker than your typical fullback if given a bigger role, but we don't expect that to happen with the Cowboys. Ignore Olawale in all leagues on Draft Day.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...