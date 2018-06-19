2018 Outlook: Jared Goff

Jared Goff had a breakout season in 2017, and he will look to build on that performance. And he got a new toy to play with in receiver Brandin Cooks, who will replace the departed Sammy Watkins. Goff now has what could be an elite receiving corps with Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, as well as Todd Gurley out of the backfield. The talent around Goff was instrumental last season in helping him finish as the No. 10 quarterback in standard leagues, and he could easily finish in that range again this year. He had seven games with at least 20 Fantasy points in 2017 of the 15 games he played (he sat out Week 17 to rest for the playoffs), and he should be considered a low-end starting option in the majority of leagues. Goff is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all one-quarterback leagues, and he's a mid-round selection in two-quarterback formats.