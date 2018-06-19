2018 Outlook: Jarius Wright

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jarius Wright, WR, Panthers

The Panthers signed Jarius Wright to provide depth to their receiving corps. It reunites the receiver with Norv Turner, who worked with Wright for a couple of years in Minnesota. Even with this delightful development, Wright has never been a key Fantasy receiver and shouldn't be part of your Draft Day plans

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...