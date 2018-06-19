2018 Outlook: Jaron Brown
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jaron Brown, WR, Seahawks
Jaron Brown signed with Seattle this offseason, and he will compete to be the No. 3 receiver behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. His main competition will come from Amara Darboh, but Brown could easily win the job. Still, Brown will have to prove himself to Fantasy owners first before being considered a potential starting option in the majority of leagues. He had some good moments in 2017 with Arizona after coming back from a torn ACL the year before, and he scored at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in five games. If Brown is No. 3 on the depth chart for the Seahawks, he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues, so keep an eye on his role during training camp.
