2018 Outlook: Jaron Brown

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jaron Brown, WR, Seahawks

Jaron Brown signed with Seattle this offseason, and he will compete to be the No. 3 receiver behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. His main competition will come from Amara Darboh, but Brown could easily win the job. Still, Brown will have to prove himself to Fantasy owners first before being considered a potential starting option in the majority of leagues. He had some good moments in 2017 with Arizona after coming back from a torn ACL the year before, and he scored at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in five games. If Brown is No. 3 on the depth chart for the Seahawks, he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues, so keep an eye on his role during training camp.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...