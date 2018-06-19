2018 Outlook: Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry will play for the Browns this season after he was traded from Miami for a fourth-round pick in 2018 and a seventh-round pick in 2019. That sounds cheap for a receiver who led the NFL in receptions in 2017 with 112 and has the most receptions through the first four years of his career with 400, but the Browns had to pay him, which they did -- $75.5 million over five years. With the Browns, Landry should play a similar role to what he had with the Dolphins. The difference will be fewer targets (he's had at least 132 in each of the past three seasons) and getting used to a new quarterback in Tyrod Taylor (to start) and eventually Baker Mayfield. Landry is part of a talented receiving corps in Cleveland with Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman, Duke Johnson and David Njoku, and he should see a downturn in stats, especially coming off a career-best nine touchdowns in 2017. Most likely, Landry will remain a high-volume receiver with minimal yards and touchdowns. He's worth drafting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues in Round 6 and a No. 2 option in PPR in Round 4.