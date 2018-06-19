2018 Outlook: Jason Sanders

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jason Sanders, K, Dolphins

The Dolphins selected rookie kicker Jason Sanders in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from New Mexico, and he could be the starter in Miami this year. Sanders did not have an illustrious college career with only 35 field goal attempts in three years, and he missed 10 of them. Still, the Dolphins head into training camp with Sanders as the only kicker on their roster, so he could have value in deeper leagues. Don't draft Sanders in most formats, but he could turn into a waiver-wire add if he starts off the season playing well.

