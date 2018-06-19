2018 Outlook: Jason Witten

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jason Witten, TE, Cowboys

Jason Witten has decided to retire and head to the broadcast booth. He also should be headed to the Hall of Fame as one of the best tight ends in NFL history. At 36, Witten decided it was time to end his career, and we doubt he will return to the field again. He was a great Fantasy asset for the majority of his 15 seasons in the NFL, but he's no longer worth drafting in any leagues.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...