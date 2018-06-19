2018 Outlook: Javon Wims

2018 fantasy player outlook for Javon Wims, WR, Bears

The Bears spent a seventh-round pick on Javon Wims, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout from Georgia. His seven-score breakout season in 2017 propelled him onto NFL radars, but he's not a burner and needs help refining his skill set in terms of route-running and playing physically. He has a chance to spend a few years with the Bears but is buried on the depth chart. Wims is only worth a final-round flier in deep dynasty leagues and rookie-only drafts.

