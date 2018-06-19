2018 Outlook: Javorius Allen

2018 fantasy player outlook for Javorius Allen, RB, Ravens

Javorius Allen aims to lock up a roster spot along the running back depth chart in Baltimore this summer. Did you know he finished second on the team in rushes, rush yards and total yards from scrimmage while also finishing tied for first in total touchdowns? That's crazy! Allen has never rushed for more than 3.9 yards per carry in a season and sports a disappointing 6.6 yard per catch average in his career. Yet he's still a valued contributor in Baltimore. Not many Fantasy owners will be delighted to draft Allen, but in the deepest of leagues he could prove to be a serviceable option. It all depends on how the other Ravens running backs fare in training camp.

