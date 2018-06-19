2018 Outlook: Jay Ajayi
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jay Ajayi, RB, Eagles
Jay Ajayi started the 2017 season as a Dolphin but finished it as a Super Bowl champion. The Dolphins traded Ajayi to the Eagles prior to Week 9, and he helped Philadelphia win the championship as part of a strong running back committee with LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement. Blount left the Eagles as a free agent, and Ajayi should enter this season as the lead back. That makes him a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back coming into the year, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 4 in the majority of leagues. Clement and Darren Sproles will share touches with Ajayi, and that could hurt Ajayi in the passing game. With the Eagles, Ajayi had four games with at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in seven regular-season games, but he only had double digits in carries in three of those outings. He should take on more work in 2018, and this is a dynamic offense with a standout offensive line. Ajayi should be in line for a quality season.
