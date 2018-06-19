2018 Outlook: Jay Cutler

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jay Cutler, QB, FA

Jay Cutler hasn't made any official announcement yet, but he will likely retire instead of playing in the 2018 season. Cutler was expected to retire prior to the 2017 campaign and work as a broadcaster for Fox, but he was lured back to the field to start for the Dolphins after Ryan Tannehill (knee) was injured. In 14 games, Cutler passed for 2,666 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and completed 62 percent of his passes. We'll see what happens with Cutler once training camp starts if he hasn't said anything by then about his future, but it's doubtful he will be a starting quarterback in the NFL in 2018. And even if he does get a starting job, he should not be drafted in the majority of Fantasy leagues this year.

