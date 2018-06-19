2018 Outlook: Jaylen Samuels

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jaylen Samuels, RB, Steelers

Jaylen Samuels will compete for playing time with the Steelers in training camp this summer. A decorated fullback at N.C. State, Samuels is capable of blocking as well as rushing and catching, making him a multi-dimensional threat for the Steelers to tinker with. He's a long way from backing up Le'Veon Bell, much less replacing Le'Veon Bell, and could end up with 20 touches per season. For those reasons, Samuels doesn't belong on Fantasy rosters.

