2018 Outlook: Jeff Heuerman

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jeff Heuerman, TE, Broncos

Jeff Heuerman will compete to be the starting tight end for the Broncos this season, but even if he wins the job he will have minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Through two seasons, Heuerman has two touchdowns, and he hasn't gotten more than 20 targets in either year. He will compete with Jake Butt, Austin Traylor and Troy Fumagalli for playing time, but even if he wins the job you should not draft Heuerman in most formats.

