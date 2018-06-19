2018 Outlook: Jerell Adams
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jerell Adams, TE, Giants
Jerell Adams will likely be the No. 3 tight end for the Giants this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues in that role. As a rookie in 2017, Adams had minimal production with eight catches for 92 yards on 11 targets, and he will remain behind Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison on the depth chart. Ignore Adams in all leagues on Draft Day
