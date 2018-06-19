2018 Outlook: Jeremy Hill

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jeremy Hill, RB, Patriots

Anyone who's seen Jeremy Hill play knows he's a big, physical power rusher with a knack for collecting at the goal line. Of his 31 career rushing touchdowns (including two in the playoffs), 25 have come from 9 yards or closer, and 22 have come from 4 yards or closer. It's probably that exact stat that drew the Patriots to Hill this offseason. With New England, Hill will battle Mike Gillislee for the short-yardage/goal-line role in training camp. On the hunch he gets it, he'll be worth taking with a late-round pick since he'll be good for some touchdown-heavy spot starts -- perhaps with potential for even more. You never know with the Patriots.

