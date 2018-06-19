2018 Outlook: Jeremy Hill
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jeremy Hill, RB, Patriots
Anyone who's seen Jeremy Hill play knows he's a big, physical power rusher with a knack for collecting at the goal line. Of his 31 career rushing touchdowns (including two in the playoffs), 25 have come from 9 yards or closer, and 22 have come from 4 yards or closer. It's probably that exact stat that drew the Patriots to Hill this offseason. With New England, Hill will battle Mike Gillislee for the short-yardage/goal-line role in training camp. On the hunch he gets it, he'll be worth taking with a late-round pick since he'll be good for some touchdown-heavy spot starts -- perhaps with potential for even more. You never know with the Patriots.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...