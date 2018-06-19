2018 Outlook: Jeremy Langford

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jeremy Langford, RB, FA

Jeremy Langford was once viewed as the potential future of the Bears' backfield. Now, he's looking for a job, and his NFL future is in question. Langford spent 2017 on the Ravens' and Jets' practice squads, and he didn't appear in any regular-season games. Keep an eye on where he lands this offseason, but it's hard to imagine him getting consistent touches even if he makes a team. He should not be drafted in the majority of leagues this year.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...