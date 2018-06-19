2018 Outlook: Jeremy Maclin

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jeremy Maclin, WR, FA

Eight-year NFL veteran Jeremy Maclin is looking for a new team after struggling with the Chiefs and Ravens in consecutive seasons. His receiving average has dipped since 2014 and his catch rate fell to 55.6 percent with Baltimore. Maclin might resurface as a role player but is unlikely to help you claim a championship in your league. Do not draft him.

