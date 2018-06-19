2018 Outlook: Jeremy McNichols

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jeremy McNichols, RB, 49ers

Jeremy McNichols will compete for a role as a reserve running back for the 49ers this year, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. In 2017, McNichols only saw two games on San Francisco's active roster, but he did not touch the ball. Keep an eye on McNichols' role heading into the season, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

