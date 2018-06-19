2018 Outlook: Jeremy Sprinkle

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Redskins

Jeremy Sprinkle likely will be the No. 3 tight end for the Redskins this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. The Redskins have Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis ahead of Sprinkle on the depth chart, and it will be hard for Sprinkle to earn consistent targets, even with Reed's injury history. Keep an eye on Sprinkle's role during training camp, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.

