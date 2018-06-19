2018 Outlook: Jerick McKinnon
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jerick McKinnon, RB, 49ers
Jerick McKinnon is expected to be the lead running back for the 49ers this season. It's a fantastic spot for McKinnon, who has always shown flashes of stud potential despite seeing limited roles in Minnesota. Over his past three seasons he's averaged 7.4 yards per catch with an insane 76.7 percent catch rate. He's a capable runner too despite a 3.8 yard rushing average in his past three seasons. We're banking on McKinnon weaving his way to roughly 15 touches per week with San Francisco and benefiting from Kyle Shanahan's incredible play calling. Running backs under Shanahan have typically succeeded (Carlos Hyde last year, Falcons running backs the two previous seasons, Cleveland's guys in 2014 and Alfred Morris from his days in D.C.), so there's a real chance McKinnon comes through with a beastly breakout campaign. With over 60 catches and 1,500 total yards a legitimate option, we'd take a spin on McKinnon with a top-35 pick in every league
