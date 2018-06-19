2018 Outlook: Jermaine Gresham
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jermaine Gresham, TE, Cardinals
Jermaine Gresham is coming back from an Achilles injury suffered in Week 17 last year, and it's doubtful he will be ready for the start of the season. When healthy, Gresham will compete with Ricky Seals-Jones for playing time, but Gresham is an excellent blocker for his position. As a receiver, Gresham has gone five seasons in a row with fewer than 500 yards, and he's combined for five touchdowns in his past three campaigns. Keep an eye on Gresham's recovery heading into training camp, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.
