2018 Outlook: Jermaine Kearse
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jermaine Kearse, WR, Jets
Jermaine Kearse set career highs in 2017 in targets (102), catches (65), yards (810) and touchdowns (five) in his first season with the Jets, but it's hard to imagine him building off that performance this year. Kearse did that with the Jets having a lack of talent at receiver with only Robby Anderson his real competition for targets, but Quincy Enunwa (neck) is healthy now and the team added Terrelle Pryor as a free agent. Kearse also could be released in the summer. If he remains with the Jets, he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in the deepest of leagues. Should he sign with a new team, his value could increase with a better opportunity.
