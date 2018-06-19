2018 Outlook: Jesse James

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jesse James, TE, Steelers

With a strong training camp, Jesse James will keep his spot as the Steelers' top tight end. It's not a position that suggests a lot of Fantasy numbers, however. James sports a career 8.5 receiving average with seven touchdowns in 40 games. You should only consider starting him if you think he has a chance to score. One such chance could be in Week 1 at Cleveland, a matchup in which he landed two touchdowns last season. If you're streaming tight ends you could roll with James with one of your last three draft picks, but don't count on him as a weekly starting option.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...