2018 Outlook: Jimmy Garoppolo
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo enters this season with a lot of hype, and hopefully Fantasy owners will be rewarded with a strong performance. Garoppolo started the final five games for the 49ers last year after he was traded to San Francisco from New England. He went 5-0 over that span, and he scored at least 19 Fantasy points in three of those outings. He should benefit from a full offseason working with coach Kyle Shanahan, and he gets a slight upgrade in his receiving corps with the healthy return of Pierre Garcon (neck). But the 49ers' receiving threats are weak as a whole (Garcon, Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis, Jerick McKinnon and George Kittle are the top options), and Garoppolo might not be able to exceed what could be lofty expectations. He's better off being viewed as a low-end starting option in the majority of leagues, and he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick. It might not be a bad idea to draft a second quarterback with Garoppolo in case he's a bust in his first full year as a starter.
