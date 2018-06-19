2018 Outlook: Jimmy Graham
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jimmy Graham, TE, Packers
Jimmy Graham signed with the Packers this offseason, and he can hopefully return to being a complete Fantasy tight end. Graham was good in 2017 with Seattle and finished as the No. 4 Fantasy tight end in standard leagues. But his main production came from leading all tight ends with 10 touchdowns, which was tied for second in the NFL among receiving touchdowns with new teammate Davante Adams (DeAndre Hopkins was first with 13). But Graham had just 520 yards, which was his lowest total since his rookie season in 2010. And his 57 receptions was the third-lowest total of his career. Graham has done a nice job playing with some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL with Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and now Aaron Rodgers, and he should be considered an elite Fantasy tight end again this year, even at 31. He has top-five potential, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 5 in the majority of leagues.
